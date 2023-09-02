Asia Cup 2023: Will Ishan Kishan open the batting? A look at India's predicted XI ahead of Pakistan clash1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST
India to face Pakistan in first game of Asia Cup 2023 with full-strength team including Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer.
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. India and Pakistan last met in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Virat Kohli's heroics helped the Men in Blue win by 4 wickets.