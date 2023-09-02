India to face Pakistan in first game of Asia Cup 2023 with full-strength team including Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. India and Pakistan last met in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Virat Kohli's heroics helped the Men in Blue win by 4 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates Pakistan, the number one ranked side in the world, have been in good form ahead of their clash with India. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 on 30 August.

A confident Pakistan announced on Friday that they would field the same team that played against Nepal. Pakistan's team combination will include three openers and two all-rounders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Watch| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli interact with Pakistani players ahead of mega Asia Cup clash Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Predicted XI for India: India, on the other hand, will be playing at full strength for the first time in months with the return of pacers Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shreyas Iyer. With wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul set to miss the first two matches of the Asia Cup, Ishan Kishan is certain to find a place in India's playing XI.

Here's the likely playing XI for India, as per Hindustan Times: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami