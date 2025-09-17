Asia Cup 2025: After Pakistan, India also cancels scheduled practice & press meet

Asia Cup 2025: In a dramatic twist ahead of their crucial Asia Cup 2025 fixtures, India followed Pakistan’s lead by cancelling its planned practice session and pre-match press conference on Wednesday (17 September). The back-to-back cancellations have fuelled speculation amid growing tension between the two sides both on and off the field.

Why Did India Cancel Its Practice Session and Press Conference? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously released a schedule detailing India’s practice timings and media briefings during the tournament. According to this plan, India was expected to train for three hours starting at 6 pm local Gulf time on Wednesday, followed by a team representative addressing the press.

However, late on Tuesday night, the BCCI abruptly changed course. According to Hindustan Times report, in a message to its official WhatsApp group, the board stated: “Please note there will be no media and practice session tomorrow. It is a rest day. Will convey practice and PC time for pre-match PC for Thursday later.”

India had already completed a full-fledged training session on Tuesday with all squad members present, gearing up for their final group-stage clash against Oman on Friday. The BCCI also reminded journalists that all practice schedules were “subject to change without prior notice.”

Pakistan Cancels Pre-Match Press Conference Amid Referee Dispute Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan announced the cancellation of its pre-match press conference before a must-win game against the UAE. The decision was widely interpreted as an effort to avoid tough questions about the PCB’s protest against match referee Andy Pycroft.

The PCB had filed an official complaint demanding Pycroft’s removal, alleging that he informed captain Salman Ali Agha ahead of the toss in the India-Pakistan match that there would be no handshakes between the teams. Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the plea, reports suggest that Pycroft may be replaced by Richie Richardson for Pakistan’s upcoming fixtures.

India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy Explained The controversy erupted during the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash on Sunday (14 September) when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart before the toss. After India’s victory, the entire squad continued to abstain from handshakes, intensifying the drama.

Later, Yadav clarified the team’s position, stating that the decision came from higher authorities: “It was to honour the 26 victims who lost their lives in a ghastly terror attack in Pahlagam earlier this year.” He also dedicated the win to the armed forces.

In protest, Salman Agha skipped the post-match press conference, further escalating tensions.

What This Means for Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures While neither team has confirmed a direct link between the cancellations, the timing strongly suggests both sides are seeking to avoid sensitive media questions as the group stage nears its conclusion.

