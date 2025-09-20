Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, Sanju Samson saves day as India beat Oman by 21 runs | Key highlights

Asia Cup 2025: India sailed into Super Four unbeaten of Asia Cup 2025 after beating Oman by 21 runs in a Group A match at Abu Dhabi on Friday. Despite Oman making a creditable impression with both ball and bat, they could not match India's might and depth.

Batting first for the first time in Asia Cup 2025 and scored 188 for 8, all thanks to Sanju Samson's credible 58 off 45 deliveries, and quick fire by Abhishek Sharma's 38 off 15 deliveries. Even Axar Patel (26) and Tilak Verma (29) made some important contributions.

Shubman, Hardik, Dube dismissals: However, Shubman Gill disappointed with his bat as he was dismissed by left-arm seamer Shah Faisal for 5 runs with a sharp inswinger in the second over.

Not only this, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya too could not mark his presence with bat. In the third delivery of eighth over, Pandya was runout by Jiten Ramanandi, scoring just 1 run.

Shivam Dube, too, couldn't perform as per expectations and was shown the pavilion at 5 off 8 balls by Aamir Kaleem. The Oman bowler was caught by Jatinder Singh inside the long off fence in the second delivery of the 14th over.

Abhishek Sharma's brutal batting: After Gill's dismissal, Abhishek Sharma played his usual game and scored a quick 38 runs off 15 deliveries at a strike rate of 253.33. He smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes in his innings before being caught by wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla in the 8th over. However, he claimed 38 of the 60 runs India had scored in the first six overs.

Samson's stable batting: Samson took some time to get set on the field, and at one point, he was on 13 off 14 balls. He scored 56 off 45 deliveries at a strike rate of 124.44, smashing 3 fours and 3 sixes. But he was dismissed by Shah Faisal in the fourth delivery of the 18th over, as he was caught by Oman's Bisht on a slower ball.

Axar, Tilak quickfire: Both of the Indian all-rounders displayed a good performance where they 26 and 29 runs respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav's sacrifice: Skipper SKY made a sacrifice against Oman as he did not come out to bat despite India losing eight wickets.

Arshdeep Singh's 100th wicket: Playing his first game of the tournament, Arshdeep Singh picked up his 100th T20I wicket as he dismissed Vinayak Shukla in the 20th over. With this, he became the first Indian to do so in men's T20Is.

Oman's batting: Chasing 189, Oman's batter – Jatinder Singh (32), Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) – tried their best, but could only take Oman till 167 off 4 wickets. They lost to India by 21 runs.