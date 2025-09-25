Asia Cup 2025: BCCI complains against Rauf, Sahibzada to ICC over ‘provocative gestures’; Suryakumar sparks PCB wrath

India has lodged a formal complaint with the ICC over the provocative gestures made by Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan as the two team cmet at Asia Cup Super 4 clash last Sunday.

Sources close to PTI revealed the BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday and ICC is in receipt of the e-mail. An ICC hearing is expected to take place in case Sahibzada and Rauf deny these allegations in writing. The players could be summoned to appear before ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for a disciplinary hearing.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board also lodged an official complaint with the ICC against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for expressing his solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack and dedicating his team's victory to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. His comments came after the September 14 game.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav calls Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill a ‘fire-and-ice’ combo

The PCB claims that Surya’s remarks are “political,” though technically, it remains to be seen when the complaint was officially filed, as such grievances needs to be lodged within seven days of the said comment.

All about Rauf and Sahibzada's ‘provocative’ gestures During the September 21 match, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at MCG during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

During the match, he hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell and the two youngsters responded with their bats.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma will blow the cricketing world apart: Ashwin

Sahibzada, during the same match, celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop, something that has been widely criticised.