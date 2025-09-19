Asia Cup 2025: Dunith Wellalage learns of father’s death after Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan; video surfaces

Amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, 22-year-old Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage learned about his father's sudden death only after leading his team to a six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a Group B clash in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, reported Times of India.

Advertisement

The report added Dunith didn't know that his father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away in Colombo on Thursday while he was on the field.

He was conveyed the tragic news by Sri Lanka's team manager moments after the conclusion of post-match formalities. Following this, Wellalage immediately left the squad to return home and be with his family.