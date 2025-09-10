Asia Cup 2025: Fans can’t keep calm as Abhishek Sharma hammers UAE for India's 9-wicket win, ‘Fearless cricketer’

On September 10, India hammered the United Arab Emirates in Dubai to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a huge win. The Men in Blue bundled out the UAE for 57 and reached the target in the 5th over.

Advertisement

This was only the second T20 meeting between the two sides. The last match was in 2016.

India bowled first on a pitch with some uneven bounce, and UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu gave a positive start. They reached 41/2 in the Powerplay.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table after UAE vs IND clash

But, once both fell, the middle order collapsed badly. None of the other batters could resist India’s spinners. Only the openers reached double digits.

Kuldeep Yadav delivered the killer blow, taking 3 wickets in a single over. He finished with 4 overall. Shivam Dube added 3 more.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed boundaries from the first ball. Abhishek fell to Junaid Siddique after making 30 off 16 balls. By then, the chase was nearly done. Shubman Gill was not far behind as he scored 20 off 9 balls.

Advertisement

India won in just 27 balls, giving them victory with 93 deliveries left. Kuldeep was named Player of the Match.

It was the biggest defeat for the UAE in terms of balls remaining while defending a total. India’s net run rate got a huge boost as it reached a staggering +10.480.

For India, the 9-wicket win sets up their big clash against Pakistan on September 14 while UAE will return on September 15 to face Oman.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans shared memes and jokes about the massive win. At the same time, they also commented on the dilemma of watching Asia Cup 2025 amid calls for boycotts.

Social media reactions After the India vs UAE cricket match, Indian cricket fans shared their appreciation for Abhishek Sharma.

Advertisement

“I think he is the only batter on Earth whose career strike rate drops marginally after 30(16) with 2 fours and 3 sixes with strike rate of 187.5. That's abhishek sharma for you,” commented an Indian cricket fan.

Advertisement

Another fan remarked, “The only reason I'm watching this to be very honest is just for Abhishek Sharma and to see how he does.”

Advertisement

“Abhishek Sharma plays with attacking & fearless approach. He tries to hit every balls out of the boundary. Fearless cricketer. That is demand of new T20 cricket,” wrote another.

Advertisement