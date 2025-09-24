Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Pakistan match still possible as Sri Lanka suffer back-to-back losses

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 has become interesting after Pakistan’s win against Sri Lanka on September 23. Fans are super-excited as the archrivals are likely to meet in the final. So far, India have a 2-0 record in the tournament against Pakistan.

At present, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are all on 2 points each. Sri Lanka, with two losses, are already out of the race for the final.

India lead the table with the best net run rate (+0.689), followed by Pakistan (+0.226) and Bangladesh (+0.121). At the moment, an India vs Pakistan final is quite possible in the Asia Cup 2025.

India vs Pakistan final The Men in Blue are in the strongest position. They need to win just one of their two remaining matches to confirm their spot in the final. India will play against Bangladesh on September 24 and against Sri Lanka on September 26. Even if they lose one game, their healthy net run rate gives them an added advantage.

For Pakistan, everything depends on the September 25 clash with Bangladesh. If Pakistan win, they will move to 4 points. They will almost surely qualify for the final as their net run rate is stronger than Bangladesh's.

However, if Pakistan lose, Bangladesh will rise to 4 points. It will leave Pakistan with 2 points, which would end their campaign. In that case, the final will most likely be India vs Bangladesh.

So, for an India vs Pakistan final to happen, India must win at least one of their matches. And, Pakistan must defeat Bangladesh on September 25.

What happened in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Most match predictions favoured Sri Lanka to win against Pakistan. However, Pakistan kept their Asia Cup 2025 campaign alive with a crucial win in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, Sri Lanka struggled against Pakistan’s pace attack and posted 133/8 in 20 overs. Kamindu Mendis fought hard with a 50 from 44 balls. Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with small cameos.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with 3/28. He dismissed Kusal Mendis on the second ball of the match. Hussain Talat and Haris Rauf took two wickets each.