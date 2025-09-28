Asia Cup 2025 final: Will India face PCB chief and ACC chair Mohsin Naqvi at post-match ceremony? BCCI faces dilemma

Asia Cup Final 2025: As India and Pakistan prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, attention is turning to the presence of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the post-match presentation. Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is expected to fulfil his ACC duties by presenting the trophy to the tournament winners.

The situation has raised questions given India’s ongoing ‘No Handshake’ policy with Pakistan during this edition of the tournament.

Why is Mohsin Naqvi’s presence controversial? While it is common for a cricket board chief to attend matches, Naqvi’s dual role as ACC chairman and PCB chief could create tension. In his capacity as the continental body’s head, he is mandated to be present at the post-final ceremony and may engage in customary handshakes with both teams.

With the Indian team maintaining a firm stance of avoiding contact with Pakistan players, it remains uncertain whether the BCCI will permit its players to interact with Naqvi, especially given his history of public anti-India positions.

"As of now, information is that he will come this evening and obviously, as ACC chairman, he will be giving away the winner's trophy. Let's see what the BCCI decides," a tournament insider told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Has Naqvi been involved in past controversies this tournament? Mohsin Naqvi has already featured in multiple contentious moments during Asia Cup 2025. Following India’s victory over Pakistan on 14 September, the PCB, at his insistence, accused match referee Andy Pycroft of prohibiting the exchange of pleasantries between teams—a claim the ICC summarily rejected.

He also reportedly sought a ban on India captain Suryakumar Yadav for dedicating his team’s win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The PCB had Level 4 charges pending against the skipper at that time.

What about Naqvi’s social media posts? Further adding to the tension, Mohsin Naqvi has twice posted cryptic video messages on ‘X’, including a Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration depicting a plane crash. This echoes controversial actions by Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who mimicked similar gestures during the 21 September game against India, ultimately resulting in a fine.

