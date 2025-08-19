Asia Cup 2025: Full squads, complete fixtures, date, time, venue & live streaming details - All you need to know

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A of Asia Cup 2025, while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh constitute Group B. The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 in UAE with the final on September 28.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won the title in 2023.
India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won the title in 2023.

The buzz around the Asia Cup 2025 has already started with close to 20 days to go before the continental showpiece kicks off in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 9. The tournament was originally slated to be hosted in India. However a mutual agreement between India and Pakistan to compete at neutral venues till 2027 due to cross border tensions forced the BCCI to shift the tournament in UAE.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup 2025 will have eight teams competing for the silverware. Two groups of four teams each have been created with the top two sides advancing into the Super Four stage. The teams will once again play each other once in the Super Four stage with the top two making it to the summit clash on September 28.

India are the most successful team in the tournament with record eight titles - 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023. Sri Lanka are the second-most successful team with six titles - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022. Pakistan have won the tournament twice in 2000 and 2012.

While India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh constitute Group B.

Asia Cup 2025 full squads

Afghanistan: To be announced

Bangladesh: To to be announced

Hong Kong: To to be announced

India: To be announced

Oman: To be announced

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: To be announced

United Arab Emirates: To be announced

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule

DateMatchStageTime (IST)Venue
September 9Afghanistan vs Hong KongGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 10India vs UAEGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 11Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Group B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 12Pakistan vs OmanGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 13Bangladesh vs Sri LankaGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 14India vs PakistanGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 15UAE vs OmanGroup A3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 15Sri Lanka vs Hong KongGroup B7:30 PMDubai
September 16Bangladesh vs AfghanistanGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 17Pakistan vs UAEGroup A7:30 PMDubai
September 18Sri Lanka vs AfghanistanGroup B7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 19India vs OmanGroup A7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 20Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 21Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 23Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 24Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 25Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 26Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1Super 47:30 PMDubai
September 28FinalFinal7:30 PMDubai

It must be noted that the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format, keeping in mind the preparations for the T20 World Cup which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

