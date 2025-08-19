Asia Cup 2025: Full squads, complete fixtures, date, time, venue & live streaming details - All you need to know

The buzz around the Asia Cup 2025 has already started with close to 20 days to go before the continental showpiece kicks off in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 9. The tournament was originally slated to be hosted in India. However a mutual agreement between India and Pakistan to compete at neutral venues till 2027 due to cross border tensions forced the BCCI to shift the tournament in UAE.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup 2025 will have eight teams competing for the silverware. Two groups of four teams each have been created with the top two sides advancing into the Super Four stage. The teams will once again play each other once in the Super Four stage with the top two making it to the summit clash on September 28.

India are the most successful team in the tournament with record eight titles - 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023. Sri Lanka are the second-most successful team with six titles - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022. Pakistan have won the tournament twice in 2000 and 2012.

While India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh constitute Group B.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule

Date Match Stage Time (IST) Venue September 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 10 India vs UAE Group A 7:30 PM Dubai September 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 12 Pakistan vs Oman Group A 7:30 PM Dubai September 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 14 India vs Pakistan Group A 7:30 PM Dubai September 15 UAE vs Oman Group A 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 15 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Group B 7:30 PM Dubai September 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 17 Pakistan vs UAE Group A 7:30 PM Dubai September 18 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 19 India vs Oman Group A 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 20 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai September 21 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai September 23 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi September 24 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai September 25 Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai September 26 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai September 28 Final Final 7:30 PM Dubai

It must be noted that the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format, keeping in mind the preparations for the T20 World Cup which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.