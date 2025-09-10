Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table after UAE vs IND clash: Where does Suryakumar Yadav's Team India stand?

Win their nine wicket win over UAE, India top Group A with two points from one game. The top two teams in the group will advance to the Super 4 stage. India play Pakistan next.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Sep 2025, 10:32 PM IST
Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket against UAE in the Asia Cup 2025.
Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket against UAE in the Asia Cup 2025. (AP)

The Indian team launched their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style as the Men in Blue defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by a huge nine wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. India are the defending champions and the most successful side in the history of the tournament with eight titles.

Sent into bat first, UAE were never in the game as they kept on losing wicket at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the Indian team as he broke the backbone of the UAE batting line-up with three wickets in an over. He finished with 4/7 in his 2.1 overs.

Also Read | UAE vs IND LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: India begin in style with 9-wicket win

Besides Kuldeep, Shivam Dube took three wickets for seven runs as UAE were skittled out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs. In reply, India needed only 4.3 overs to overhaul the target with Abhishek Sharma scoring 30 runs. As a result, India topped the charts in Group A with two points from one game. Courtesy their win, India have a net-run rate of a huge +10.483.

Call it an irony, it was left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh, who once bowled to Shubman Gill (20 not out) in his pre-teens, was hit for the winning runs by the Indian vice-captain. India's batting effort was more like a highlights package and a glorified net session with UAE bowlers having very little clue on where to pitch the ball.

Also Read | Who is Simranjeet Singh? Shubman's childhood friend set to make Asia Cup debut

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Points Table after IND vs UAE

TeamsMatchesWonLostTiePointsNRR
India11002+10.483
Oman000000
Pakistan000000
UAE10100-10.483

What's next for India and UAE?

India will next play arch-rivals Pakistan in their next game in group on September 14 at the same venue while UAE face Oman a day after. A win against Pakistan would be enough for the Indian team to book their spot in the next stage of the competition. For UAE, they need to beat both Pakistan and Oman to qualify for the Super Four stage. The top two teams in the group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

CricketAsia Cup 2025
