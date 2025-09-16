Asia Cup 2025 Group A Qualification Scenarios: What Pakistan, UAE need to do to join India in Super 4 stage? Explained

The qualification scenarios of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 have turned interesting with Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) vying for the second spot in Group A. With India already qualifying from the group to the Super 4 stage with two wins from two games the Pakistan vs UAE encounter on September 17 have become the virtual knockout.

India have been the most dominant side in the tournament. Ranked no.1 in the world in T20Is, India first crushed UAE by just 17.4 overs before humiliating Pakistan by seven wickets, both in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue were confirmed of a Super 4 stage spot when UAE defeated Oman, who have already been eliminated after two straight losses.

Ahead of much-anticipated Pakistan vs UAE clash, let's break it down to what both the teams need to do to book a spot in the next stage of the tournament. India have one match left against Oman on September 19.

Scenario 1: Pakistan beat UAE A win for Pakistan will earn them two points, which will help them finish on four points.

It would mean Pakistan finish second in Group A and qualify alongside India for the Super 4 stage.

A loss for UAE would keep their Muhammad Waseem's side to two points from three games and eliminate them from the tournament. Scenario 2: UAE beat Pakistan If UAE are able to upset Pakistan, they would go to four points, above Pakistan in Group A.

This would place UAE to the second spot and advance to the Super 4 stage alongside India.

A loss would leave Pakistan to two points and eliminate them from the group stages of the tournament.

