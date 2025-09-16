Asia Cup 2025 Group A Qualification Scenarios: What Pakistan, UAE need to do to join India in Super 4 stage? Explained

The qualification scenarios of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 have turned interesting with Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) vying for the second spot in Group A. With India already qualifying from the group to the Super 4 stage with two wins from two games the Pakistan vs UAE encounter on September 17 have become the virtual knockout.
India have been the most dominant side in the tournament. Ranked no.1 in the world in T20Is, India first crushed UAE by just 17.4 overs before humiliating Pakistan by seven wickets, both in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue were confirmed of a Super 4 stage spot when UAE defeated Oman, who have already been eliminated after two straight losses.
Ahead of much-anticipated Pakistan vs UAE clash, let's break it down to what both the teams need to do to book a spot in the next stage of the tournament. India have one match left against Oman on September 19.