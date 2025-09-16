Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Qualification Scenarios: What Pakistan, UAE need to do to join India in Super 4 stage? Explained

India have already qualified to the Super 4 stage from Group A in the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan and UAE are the two sides fighting for the second spot from Group A to qualify for the next round.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Sep 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Pakistan have won one and lost one game in Asia Cup 2025 so far.
Pakistan have won one and lost one game in Asia Cup 2025 so far. (AFP)

The qualification scenarios of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 have turned interesting with Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) vying for the second spot in Group A. With India already qualifying from the group to the Super 4 stage with two wins from two games the Pakistan vs UAE encounter on September 17 have become the virtual knockout.

Advertisement

India have been the most dominant side in the tournament. Ranked no.1 in the world in T20Is, India first crushed UAE by just 17.4 overs before humiliating Pakistan by seven wickets, both in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue were confirmed of a Super 4 stage spot when UAE defeated Oman, who have already been eliminated after two straight losses.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025 Group B Qualification Scenarios: How can SL, AFG, BAN qualify

Ahead of much-anticipated Pakistan vs UAE clash, let's break it down to what both the teams need to do to book a spot in the next stage of the tournament. India have one match left against Oman on September 19.

Scenario 1: Pakistan beat UAE

  • A win for Pakistan will earn them two points, which will help them finish on four points.
  • It would mean Pakistan finish second in Group A and qualify alongside India for the Super 4 stage.
  • A loss for UAE would keep their Muhammad Waseem's side to two points from three games and eliminate them from the tournament.

Scenario 2: UAE beat Pakistan

  • If UAE are able to upset Pakistan, they would go to four points, above Pakistan in Group A.
  • This would place UAE to the second spot and advance to the Super 4 stage alongside India.
  • A loss would leave Pakistan to two points and eliminate them from the group stages of the tournament.

Advertisement
Also Read | WATCH: Yousuf repeatedly abuses Surya on live TV despite anchor's correction

Scenario 3: Tie or No Result

  • In case the Pakistan vs UAE match ends in a tie or no result, then both the teams will get one point each.
  • That would mean both UAE and Pakistan finish on three points each from three matches in Group A. In that case, the net run-rate into play. As of now Pakistan have a better net run rate (+1.649) compared to the UAE (-2.030). In that case, Pakistan would qualify.

 
 
CricketAsia Cup 2025
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsAsia Cup 2025 Group A Qualification Scenarios: What Pakistan, UAE need to do to join India in Super 4 stage? Explained
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts