Asia Cup 2025 Group B Qualification Scenarios: How can Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh advance to Super 4? Explained

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are engaged in a three-way fight in Group B of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. With Hong Kong already eliminated after three losses in as many games, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka fight for the top two spots in the group who will advance into the Super 4 stage of the this year's continental showpiece.

With four points, Sri Lanka sit comfortably at the top of Group B, followed by Afghanistan and Bangladesh, both of whom are on two points each. Afghanistan are in an advantageous position, having played a game less as compared to Bangladesh. The two sides meet on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka's Asia Cup qualification scenarios With two wins in two matches, Sri Lanka top Group B with four points. They have to win their final match against Afghanistan to officially advance into the Super 4 stage. It must be noted that if Afghanistan manage to beat Bangladesh, that will be enough for the Lankans to qualify for the next stage. In case Bangladesh win against Afghanistan, then the Litton Das-led side will be on four points. With Sri Lanka playing Afghanistan later, it will then become a virtual knockout.

Bangladesh's Asia Cup qualification scenarios Bangladesh's calculations are pretty straightforward. With one win and one loss, Bangladesh need to win against Afghanistan to stay in the tournament which would lead them to four points from three games. With Sri Lanka already on four points, Bangladesh will hope the Islanders beat Afghanistan. In case, Bangladesh win against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka lose against Rashid Khan-led side, then all three teams will be on four points each which will bring the net run-rate into play.