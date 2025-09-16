Asia Cup 2025 Group B updated points table after BAN vs AFG; where do Bangladesh stand after win over Afghanistan?

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by eight runs in Group B to keep their Asia Cup 2025 campaign alive. That means the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will become the virtual knockout. Only top two teams from Group B will enter the Super 4 stage.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Sep 2025, 12:40 AM IST
Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal during the Asia Cup 2025 match.
Bangladesh kept their hopes of qualifying for the Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup 2025 alive after a thrilling eight-run win over Afghanistan in a Group encounter on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. With this win, Bangladesh finished their group assignments with four points from three games, while Afghanistan have two points from same number of games.

Bangladesh's win means Afghanistan's final group game against Sri Lanka becomes a virtual knockout. Only top two teams from the group will make it to the Super 4 stage. The Litton Das-led side will now hope for a Sri Lankan win for a passage to the next round. It was Bangladesh's first T20I win over Afghanistan away from home.

Chasing 155 runs for victory, Afghanistan looked on course for an easy win despite losing regular wickets but Bangladesh bowlers dished out a spirited comeback to pull off their second win in the tournament. Mustafizur Rahman (3/28) was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers with three wickets while the likes of Nasum Ahmed (2/11), Rishad Hossain (2/18) and Taskin Ahmed (2/34) picked up two wickets each.

With this win, Bangladesh toppled Afghanistan to the second spot. However, Bangladesh (-0.270) have a negative net run rate while Afghanistan (+2.150) are in positive. Sri Lanka have +1.546.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B points table after BAN vs AFG

TeamMatchesWinLossTieNRRPoints
Sri Lanka2200+1.5464
Bangladesh3210-0.2704
Afghanistan2110+2.1502
Hong Kong3030-2.1510

How can Bangladesh qualify for Super 4 stage?

With the net run-rate not by their side, Bangladesh could only hope for Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan. In case Afghanistan lose, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are through. But if Afghanistan win, then all three teams (Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are others) will be on four points each, thus bringing the net run rate into play.

Cricket
