IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Here's how India and Pakistan have performed in the finals so far

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan are set to clash in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament on Sunday in Dubai. This will be the third match between the two sides in the ongoing tournament. India have won both previous encounters.

Pakistan secured their spot in the final with clinical performances by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub. Following an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their final Super 4 clash on Thursday, this will be the first time that India and Pakistan meet in an Asia Cup final across both ODI and T20I editions.

Here we take a look at the history of the two teams in the final.

India in Asia Cup finals India remains the most successful team in the Asia Cup history, having won the title a record eight times, more than any other nation. Sri Lanka follows with six wins and Pakistan have won twice.

India's first win came in 1984 under the captaincy of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, followed by 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma are the only captains to have won the tournament twice each.

India have lost three Asia Cup finals (1997, 2004, and 2008), all of them against Sri Lanka.

India in Asia Cup finals

Pakistan in Asia Cup finals Pakistan have played five Asia Cup finals across both formats since the tournament's inception, having managed to win two of them (in 2000 and 2012). These victories came under the leadership of Moin Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, respectively.

They were defeated in the final on three occasions - 1986, 2014, and 2022. All three of their final losses also came against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan in Asia Cup finals

How do the teams look? For India, Abhishek Sharma, mentored by Yuvraj Singh, has emerged as the tournament's top run-scorer so far. It's a no-brainer that if the 25-year-old manages to play a solid knock on Sunday, he will likely be adjudged the Player of the Tournament, which will be a tribute to his mentor, who was the Player of the Tournament when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

India's Kuldeep Yadav has been the best bowler of the tournament so far, having registered 12 scalps.