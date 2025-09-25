Pakistan files complaint: India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘inappropriate comments’ under review; what did he say?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed an official complaint with the ICC against Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. The issue arose after India’s Asia Cup 2025 win over Pakistan on September 14.

Suryakumar dedicated the victory to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

The PCB has claimed these remarks were political and violated ICC’s code of conduct, which stresses neutrality in cricket.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, ICC match referee Richie Richardson sent an email to India’s team management after reviewing Pakistan’s complaint against captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Richardson confirm in the reported email that he has received two official reports from the PCB. Suryakumar Yadav’s remarks at the post-match presentation and at the press conference are under review.

After examining the evidence, Richardson concluded the comments could harm the game’s image and that charges must be brought.

“After examining the full reports and reviewing the evidence, I have concluded that a charge should be brought against Suryakumar Yadav for conduct that brings the game into dispute by making inappropriate comments, which are detrimental to the interest of the game," the email reportedly said.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say? India did not shake hands with Pakistan after the September 14 match, unlike the usual customs. Later, Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces.

“It’s the perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity,” the Indian captain said.

“Also, the most important thing for me (is that) we want to dedicate today’s win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” he added.

Later, at a press conference, Surya elaborated on the stance of not shaking hands with Pakistani players.

“Our government and BCCI, we were aligned together. We came here, we took a call, I feel we came here just to play the game. That’s it. We gave a proper reply,” SKY said at the post-match conference when asked about the “no-handshake” gesture.

A journalist from Gulf Today asked Surya if the “no-handshake” gesture was “politically motivated” after the recent political tension between the two countries.

“Don’t you think it goes against the sportsmanship?” the journalist asked.

SKY replied, “A few things in life are ahead of ‘sportsman spirit’.”