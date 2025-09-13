Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK rivalry heats up after PSL franchise hits back at IPL's Punjab Kings, fans say 'don't copy'

Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Karachi Kings ignited the India vs Pakistan rivalry 48 hours before the first ball being bowled in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 with a controversial poster, that is believed to be a clear response to what Punjab Kings did a couple of days back. India are set to play Pakistan in a group A encounter on September 14 in Dubai.

Ever since the IND vs PAK fixture was announced last month, calls for boycotting the clash by the BCCI increased in the light of Pahalgam terror attack, with former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadav joining the bandwagon. However, the BCCI went went ahead with the high-profile clash following the Government of India's green light.

However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) runners-up in 2025, Punjab Kings grabbed the headlines with a IND vs PAK creative on September 11 which had Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill and the BCCI logo but not that of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). even the hashtag didn't feature Pakistan's mention.

Punjab Kings' banner for India vs Pakistan

The move triggered huge social media reactions from both countries. While the Indian fans supported the franchise, but it didn't go well for those from across the border, who accused the Punjab Kings of political bias. In response to this, 2020 PSL champion Karachi Kings shared a similar creative, but without the picture of the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and the logo of the BCCI.

Karachi Kings' banner for India vs Pakistan

It depicted Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha playing chess against his Indian counterpart against the iconic Burj Khalifa, with Suryakumar's figure completely shadowed. “Game for Men in Green. Let’s goooo. #AsiaCup2025,” read the caption by Karachi Kings, a similar kind of what Punjab Kings had posted.

However, the move triggered widespread as the Indian fans accused the PSL franchise of copying content and urged to create something on their own. “Come out with some original content ..Don't copy @PunjabKingsIPL,” wrote one user. “wow copycat, no original idea,” another wrote. “Isme bhi copy. Saalo kuchh to orginal krlo,” another said.