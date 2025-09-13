Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris lead Pakistan to 93-run victory over Oman

Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2025 journey with a clinical 93-run victory over Oman, as Mohammad Haris quickfired fifty runs off just 43 deliveries at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

He was supported by Sahibzada Farhan who scored 29 runs in 19 deliveries, and helped took his team to a total of 160/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 161 runs, Oman could only score 67 runs in 16.4 overs and were all out.

"Yeah, obviously, it is important for every player, and the way he supported me, not only the captain, but the coach and all the senior players, I want to thank them as well, because there are difficult times when you can't perform, and it is very tough for a player to get out of that phase. A lot of criticisms happen, and I take that as a positive note. Thanks to the captain, coaches and the senior players who are in the team, thanks to them as well," Haris said after the match.

Pakistan vs Oman: Batting first, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (29) and Mohammad Haris 66) gave a solid start after Saim Ayub was dismissed by Oman's Shah Faisal. In his quick 66 runs, Haris smashed 7 boundaries and three sixes.

But soon, Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed by Oman's Aamir Kaleem in the sixth delivery of 11th over. Following this, Fakhar Zaman came to bat and remained unbeaten at 23.

However, with Haris sent to the pavilion by Aamir Kaleem, Pakistan's batting line up collapsed. Only Mohammad Nawaz managed to score 19 runs.

For Oman, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem took three wickets each, while Mohammad Nadeem picked one wicket.

Chasing 161, Oman had a terrible start and lost skipper Jatinder Singh (1) in the first delivery of second over by Saim Ayub. Aamir Kaleem (13) and Hammad Mirza (27) did try to keep the momentum.

However, after their dismissals, no other batter could stand for long and fell like packs of cards. The entire Oman team collapsed at 67 runs in 16.4 overs.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf picked 2 wickets each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz clinched one wickets each.