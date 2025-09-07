Asia Cup 2025 predictions: Jasprit Bumrah snubbed; formers pick Indian spinner for highest wicket-taker's record

With just two days to go before the Asia Cup 2025, former India cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Rohan Gavaskar have picked mystery spinner Varun Charavarthy to be the highest wicket-taker in the continental showpiece over Jasprit Bumrah. Clearly With the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Charavarthy, pre-tournament favourites and defending champions India enter the competition with one of the most potent bowling attacks.

Asked about who would be the top wicket-taker in the tournament, former India wicketkeeper Karthik spoke in favour of fellow Tamil Nadu teammate Chakravarthy. “I feel will be a man who have been consistent in Dubai every time he has played across IPL and the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy - Varun Chakaravarthy,” Karthik told on Cricbuzz.

Having made his India debut during the 2021 T20 World Cup, Chakaravarthy lost his place in the national setup soon after. He made a comeback to the Indian team last year following a stellar show in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since his return, Chakravarthy took 27 wickets in 11 matches across formats including two five-wicket hauls. Not just Karthik, even Rohan too echoed Karthik. "It would be Varun Chakravarthy. Just the way he's been bowling and the form he's in. That in the middle overs, when he comes out to bowl, he'll be the top wicket taker,” added Sunil Gavaskar's son.

Shubman Gill gets nod for Most Runs record As far as the record for most runs in the Asia Cup 2025 is concerned, both Karthik and Gavaskar didn't spare a thought before naming Shubman Gill, considering the kind of form the Indian vice-captain is in.

"The top run getter in the Asia Cup for me should be Shubman Gill, purely because of the form that he is in. He will come there hungry and determined and make sure he gets the big runs for India,” Karthik said.