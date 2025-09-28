Asia Cup 2025 prize money revealed: How much will winner pocket home after India vs Pakistan final? All you need to know

The winner of the Asia Cup 2025 will be awarded USD 300,000 (approximately ₹2.6 crore) on Sunday in Dubai, significant jump from the previous editions, according to a report in the Economic Times. Defending champions India will take on Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, which is being held in the T20 format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year.

Advertisement

There is a 50 percent increase in winner's prize money in this edition as compared to in 2023 (USD 250,000) and 2022 (USD 200,000) editions. Meanwhile the runners-up in Asia Cup 2025 will receive USD 150,000 (approximately ₹3.2 crore). Although an official word from the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to be made, but the latest jump is a prove of the tournament's growing stature and commercial value.

Besides the winners and runners-up prices, there are several individual awards up for grabs - Man of the Match and Player of the Series. In the 2023 edition, India's Kuldeep Yadav was named the Man of the Series and received a cash price of USD 15,000 (approximately ₹12 lakh). India's Mohammed Siraj took home the Man of the Match award, winning USD 5,000 (approximately ₹4,43,341).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the Asia Cup in 41 years, India will take on Pakistan in the final of the continental showpiece, which the fans have been waiting for since the last four decades. Earlier in the tournament, India had defeated Pakistan twice easily.

Dubai stadium sold out for India vs Pakistan final Meanwhile, tickets for the much-awaited Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium have been completely sold out. Organisers told Geo News that the 28,000-seater stadium will be fully packed with fans filling every spot for the high-voltage clash.

In their previous encounters in the tournament, the two arch-rivals have attracted huge numbers, with 20,000 spectators filling up the stadium for the group match on September 14 and 17,000 for the Super Four clash on September 21.

Advertisement