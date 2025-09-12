Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin reveals Gautam Gambhir's 'Project Sanju Samson' ahead of India Vs Pak match, says THIS

With Sanju Samson included in the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for India on Wednesday, former Indian leg spinner Ravichandran Ashwin disclosed India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's 'project Sanju Samson' plan.

Speaking at his YouTube channel – Kutty Stories – Ashwin revealed Samson's chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir who promised the wicketkeeper-batter that 'If you bat 21 times and get out for a duck, I will still pick you in the 22nd innings.'

Ashwin, who termed the management’s backing of Samson as “Project Sanju Samson", praised the support being shown to Samson by both Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“It is clear that team management believes in what Sanju Samson brings to the table. Suryakumar Yadav was asked in a press conference whether Sanju would play. He said they were taking complete care of him. And that is visible,” HT quoted Ashwin as saying.

During the discussion, Samson had told Ashwin about the faith Gambhir has on him. "Only if you score 21 ducks, I will drop you from the team," Gambhir had said, according to Samson.

“Project Sanju Samson" Though Ashwin was delighted to see Samson being backed by the management, he acknowledged the tactical dilemma facing the Indian team.

As Samson mostly bats in the top three, the match situation might force him down to No. 5.

“If Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are opening and a wicket falls in the powerplay, Sanju will go in. But if not, he could be forced to bat lower. Once Sanju goes anywhere below No. 3, it is a bit unfair on him. But I am so happy that he has got a go at No. 3,” Ashwin said.