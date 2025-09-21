Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 updated points table after IND vs PAK; where do India, Pakistan stand after Men in Blue's win?

India started their Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup 2025 in style with a comfortable six-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 172 runs to win, the Men in Blue rode on Abhishek Sharma's 74 and Shubman Gill 47 to romp home with seven balls to spare. India thus became the second team after Bangladesh to win their first match of the Super 4 stage in this continental showpiece.