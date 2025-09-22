Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: From gun gesture to Kohli chants – check 5 viral moments from India-Pakistan match

Sparks fly whenever India and Pakistan come face-to-face on the cricket field, and Sunday's Super Four match between the two sides in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament was no different.

Advertisement

With the two teams coming out as tensions ran high following the no-handshake controversy from their group stage encounter, things were bound to turn controversial, and the match did not disappoint.

Here we take a look at some of the most viral moments from the India vs Pakistan encounter on Sunday:

Abhishek Sharma vs Haris Rauf Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who was in fine form on Sunday, had a heated exchange with Pak bowler Haris Rauf while India was chasing a target of 172.

Advertisement

Although Sharma was at the non-striker's end, the duo entered into an arugment after Shubman Gill slammed Rauf for a boundary. Things got a little intense and the on-field umpire had to intervene to separate the players.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav calls Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill a ‘fire-and-ice’ combo

Sahibzada's gun firing celebration Pakistan, which had accused India of politicising sports after the latter refused to shake hands in their previous encounter, this time went all in to evoke controversy by referencing to the recent military faceoff between the two sides in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

Sahibzada Farhan, who scored a 45-ball 58 for Pakistan, used his bat to mimic a gun while celebrating on the field.

Rauf couldn't handle ‘Kohli’ taunt Haris Rauf was the subject of another controversy while he was fielding near the boundary ropes during the match. Indian fans were chanting Virat Kohli's name, trying to remind him of the consecutive sixes the ace batter scored against him in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Rauf, in response, made a gesture of a falling aicraft with his hand. Not stopping at this, Rauf also made a '6-0' gesture to the Indian fans, taunting them regarding Pakistan's claims of having downed India's jets during the recent military faceoff betweeen the two sides.

Advertisement

No rivalry: SKY makes it clear India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that he does not consider Pakistan as a rival anymore. During the post-match press conference, the 35-year-old said, "Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest."

Advertisement

At least shake the umpire's hand: Gambhir India continued their stance of not shaking hands with the Pakistani cricketers after the match, and quickly walked backed to the dressing room as soon as the match ended.