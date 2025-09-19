Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India to face Pakistan on September 21, here's all details on fixture, format, date, venue

With Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team all set for their third Group A match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, the fixtures of the second round of the continental stage—the Super Four—are all set for Asia Cup 2025.

Four teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh—have already qualified for the next phase of the Asia Cup, and the battle is set to get underway from Saturday onwards in Dubai.

According to the schedule, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other one more time on September 21, while the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin the Super Four round on September 20.

Teams made it to the Super Four stage: India was the first to qualify for the Super Four stage after defeating UAE in their opener by nine wickets and arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. However, as UAE beat Oman, India's position was secured.

Pakistan reached the Super Four as they defeated UAE, and had earlier defeated Oman in their opener.

In Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh made it to Super Four. Charith Asalanka-led side qualified after winning all three of their matches, while Bangladesh secured the final berth after Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Format The Super Four will follow a round-robin format, implying that all teams will have the chance to face the rest of the participants in the Super Four. The top two teams will then advance to the final. The points system is unchanged: two points for a win, one for a no result. However, if teams are tied on points at the end of the Super Four stage, net run rate will decide the ranking.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Matches September 20: SL Vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm IST

September 21: IND Vs PAK in Dubai from 8 pm

September 23: PAK vs SL in Abu Dhabi from 8 pm

September 24: IND vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm

September 25: PAK Vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm