Asia Cup 2025 to start from September 9 in UAE, confirms ACC; fate of India vs Pakistan clash yet to be decided

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting from September 9, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed on Saturday. However, there was no development on the potential India vs Pakistan clash, which has been in discussion for sometime after the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 lives.

The confirmation of the Asia Cup 2025 came after ACC President Mohsin Naqvi expressed his excitement about the tournament via an X post. “I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th,” Naqvi wrote.

"We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed schedule will be out soon," added Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and a Pakistan interior minister.

Keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind, the eight-team tournament will be played in the T20 format with the final to be played on September 28. Despite the tournament being held in UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) remain the hosts of the Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025 - Which teams are participating? The five full members of the ACC - Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - earned automatic qualification to the Asia Cup 2025. They are to be joined by Hong Kong, Oman and the United Arab Emirates -- the teams that secured their spots by finishing in the top three of the ACC men's Premier Cup.

The previous edition of the event was in a 50-over format, but this year's tournament was scheduled as a shorter-format event in preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in India. Being the hosts, an official communication is awaited from the BCCI through ACC.