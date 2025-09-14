Asia Cup 2025 updated Group A points table after IND vs PAK; how can Pakistan qualify for Super 4 stage? Explained

The Indian team defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to consolidate their top position in Group A of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 128 runs, India romped home in 15.5 overs with more than half of their batting line-up to spare. With this win India won both their game while Pakistan won one and lost one.
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+4.793
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.649
|UAE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-10.483
|Oman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.650
More to follow…
