Asia Cup 2025 updated Group A points table after IND vs PAK; how can Pakistan qualify for Super 4 stage? Explained

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Sep 2025, 11:24 PM IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bats during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bats during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai.(AP)

The Indian team defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to consolidate their top position in Group A of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 128 runs, India romped home in 15.5 overs with more than half of their batting line-up to spare. With this win India won both their game while Pakistan won one and lost one.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table after IND vs PAK

TeamsMatchesWinLossTiePointsNRR
India22004+4.793
Pakistan21102+1.649
UAE10100-10.483
Oman10100-4.650

More to follow…

 
 
CricketAsia Cup 2025
