Asia Cup 2025 Updated Super 4 points table after IND vs BAN; Men in Blue knock Sri Lanka out as India march into final

India knocked Sri Lanka out of the race for the final in the Asia Cup 2025 and sealed their spot in the summit clash with a clinical 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage on Wednesday in Dubai. With this win, India consolidated their position at the top of the table with four points. Sri Lanka, who lost both their Super 4s matches, are now out of the race to the final.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday will be a virtual knockout contest for a place for the summit clash on Sunday in Dubai. That means, the India vs Sri Lanka clash on Friday is a dead rubber. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are on two points each from two games.

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Tie Points NRR 1 India (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +1.357 2 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 +0.226 3 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 -0.969 4 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -0.590

With this win, India extended their run against Bangladesh to 17-1 in T20Is and 3-0 T20 Asia Cup. Having won eight titles before, India are just one win shy of ninth titles. It must be noted that India have defeated Pakistan twice in this tournament so far - one on group stage and one in Super 4 stage.

India enter Asia Cup 2025 final with unbeaten record As far as the match is concerned, Abhishek Sharma’s breezy fifty was complemented well by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as India outclassed Bangladesh. Chasing a par target of 169 that India set, Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs. Kuldeep (3/18), Axar Patel (1/37) and Varun Chakaravathy (2/29) did the bulk of damage for India with the ball.

For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan (69, 51 balls) was the top-scorer. Earlier, opener Abhishek hammered a 37-ball 75 but the rest of the batters failed to produce a big score as India settled for a par 168 for six.