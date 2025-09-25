Asia Cup 2025 updated Super 4 points table after PAK vs BAN; Pakistan confirm India date for summit clash in Dubai

Pakistan defended a below-par 135/8 to beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in the Super 4 stage of ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Thursday. Chasing 136 runs, the Bangladesh batters couldn't get going as Jaker Ali's men finished 124/9 in 20 overs to bow out of the tournament. With this result, Pakistan set up the final clash with India - first time in the history of Asia Cup across formats (ODIs & T20Is).

Earlier, India had confirmed their place in the final after getting better of Bangladesh on Wednesday. The win also allowed Pakistan finish their Super 4 stage on four points from three games. Bangladesh finished third with two points. India will take on Sri Lanka on Friday in the final Super 4 stage encounter, which is nothing but a dead rubber.

It must be noted that India, who are the eight-time champions, had defeated Pakistan on both occasions earlier in the tournament. While India won by seven wickets in group stage, the Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by six wickets in the Super 4 stage.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table after PAK vs BAN

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Tie Points NRR 1 India (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +1.357 2 Pakistan (Q) 3 2 1 0 4 +0.329 3 Bangladesh (E) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.831 4 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -0.590

What happened during PAK vs BAN? Meanwhile, defending a modest total, Pakistan's bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict Bangladesh 11 runs short. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front with 3/17, while Haris Rauf impressed with 3/33 in the back-end.

Saim Ayub (2/16) and Mohammad Nawaz (1/14) added crucial strikes to complete Pakistan’s disciplined effort. Bangladesh, who had Pakistan tottering at 71/6 in the 14th over after opting to bowl, will regret letting the game slip with sloppy fielding and dropped catches.