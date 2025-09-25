Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025 updated Super 4 points table after PAK vs BAN; Pakistan confirm India date for summit clash in Dubai

For the first time in the history of Asia Cup, India will take on Pakistan in the final. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final will be played in Dubai on September 28 from 8 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Sep 2025, 12:20 AM IST
Pakistan's players celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan during the Asia Cup 2025.
Pakistan's players celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan during the Asia Cup 2025.(AP)

Pakistan defended a below-par 135/8 to beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in the Super 4 stage of ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Thursday. Chasing 136 runs, the Bangladesh batters couldn't get going as Jaker Ali's men finished 124/9 in 20 overs to bow out of the tournament. With this result, Pakistan set up the final clash with India - first time in the history of Asia Cup across formats (ODIs & T20Is).

Earlier, India had confirmed their place in the final after getting better of Bangladesh on Wednesday. The win also allowed Pakistan finish their Super 4 stage on four points from three games. Bangladesh finished third with two points. India will take on Sri Lanka on Friday in the final Super 4 stage encounter, which is nothing but a dead rubber.

It must be noted that India, who are the eight-time champions, had defeated Pakistan on both occasions earlier in the tournament. While India won by seven wickets in group stage, the Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by six wickets in the Super 4 stage.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table after PAK vs BAN

RankTeamMatchesWinLossTiePointsNRR
1India (Q)22004+1.357
2Pakistan (Q)32104+0.329
3Bangladesh (E)31202-0.831
4Sri Lanka (E)20200-0.590

What happened during PAK vs BAN?

Meanwhile, defending a modest total, Pakistan's bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict Bangladesh 11 runs short. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front with 3/17, while Haris Rauf impressed with 3/33 in the back-end.

Saim Ayub (2/16) and Mohammad Nawaz (1/14) added crucial strikes to complete Pakistan’s disciplined effort. Bangladesh, who had Pakistan tottering at 71/6 in the 14th over after opting to bowl, will regret letting the game slip with sloppy fielding and dropped catches.

Late cameos from Mohammad Haris (31 off 23) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15) powered Pakistan, who added 80 runs in the last eight overs to post a competitive total. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the attack with 3/28, while Rishad Hossain (2/18) and Mahedi Hasan (2/28) also impressed.

CricketAsia Cup 2025
