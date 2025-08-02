Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed: Dubai to host India vs Pakistan Group A clash on September 14; here's details

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format in preparation for the T20 World Cup next year. The last edition of the Asia Cup was held in 50-over format.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Aug 2025, 10:50 PM IST
The Dubai International Stadium will host the India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025.
The Dubai International Stadium will host the India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025. (AFP)

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been chosen as the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, starting from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi will host the tournament opener between Hong Kong and Afghanistan on September 9 while the high-octane India vs Pakistan encounter is slated for Dubai five days later.

Although UAE is hosting the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remain as the hosts of Asia Cup 2025. The tournament had to be shifted from India since both India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to compete only at neutral venues till 2027 due to prevailing cross-border tension between them.

Notably, the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format in preparation for the T20 World Cup next year. The last edition of the Asia Cup was held in 50-over format. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be held on September 28 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule

Match NoTeamsDateVenue
1.Afghanistan vs Hong KongSept 9Abu Dhabi
2.India vs UAESept 10Dubai
3.Bangladesh vs Hong KongSept 11Abu Dhabi
4.Pakistan vs OmanSept 12Dubai
5.Bangladesh vs Sri LankaSept 13Abu Dhabi
6.India vs PakistanSept 14Dubai
7.UAE vs OmanSept 15Abu Dhabi
8.Sri Lanka vs Hong KongSept 15Dubai
9.Bangladesh vs AfghanistanSept 16Abu Dhabi
10.Pakistan vs UAESept 17Dubai
11.Sri Lanka vs AfghanistanSept 18Abu Dhabi
12.India vs OmanSept 19Dubai
13.B1 vs B2Sept 20Dubai
14.A1 vs A2Sept 21Dubai
15.A2 vs B1Sept 23Abu Dhabi
16.A1 vs B2Sept 24Dubai
17.A2 vs B2Sept 25Dubai
18.A1 vs B1Sept 26Dubai
19.FinalSept 28Dubai
It must be noted that the top two teams from each group make it to the Super Four stage where against the top two teams make the final. That means, India and Pakistan could face thrice in the Asia Cup 2025 - in the Super Four and final too. Both India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group. The Super Four stage starts on September 20.

