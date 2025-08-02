Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed: Dubai to host India vs Pakistan Group A clash on September 14; here's details

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been chosen as the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, starting from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi will host the tournament opener between Hong Kong and Afghanistan on September 9 while the high-octane India vs Pakistan encounter is slated for Dubai five days later.
Although UAE is hosting the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remain as the hosts of Asia Cup 2025. The tournament had to be shifted from India since both India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to compete only at neutral venues till 2027 due to prevailing cross-border tension between them.
Notably, the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format in preparation for the T20 World Cup next year. The last edition of the Asia Cup was held in 50-over format. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be held on September 28 in Dubai.
|Match No
|Teams
|Date
|Venue
|1.
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|Sept 9
|Abu Dhabi
|2.
|India vs UAE
|Sept 10
|Dubai
|3.
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|Sept 11
|Abu Dhabi
|4.
|Pakistan vs Oman
|Sept 12
|Dubai
|5.
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Sept 13
|Abu Dhabi
|6.
|India vs Pakistan
|Sept 14
|Dubai
|7.
|UAE vs Oman
|Sept 15
|Abu Dhabi
|8.
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|Sept 15
|Dubai
|9.
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Sept 16
|Abu Dhabi
|10.
|Pakistan vs UAE
|Sept 17
|Dubai
|11.
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Sept 18
|Abu Dhabi
|12.
|India vs Oman
|Sept 19
|Dubai
|13.
|B1 vs B2
|Sept 20
|Dubai
|14.
|A1 vs A2
|Sept 21
|Dubai
|15.
|A2 vs B1
|Sept 23
|Abu Dhabi
|16.
|A1 vs B2
|Sept 24
|Dubai
|17.
|A2 vs B2
|Sept 25
|Dubai
|18.
|A1 vs B1
|Sept 26
|Dubai
|19.
|Final
|Sept 28
|Dubai
It must be noted that the top two teams from each group make it to the Super Four stage where against the top two teams make the final. That means, India and Pakistan could face thrice in the Asia Cup 2025 - in the Super Four and final too. Both India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group. The Super Four stage starts on September 20.