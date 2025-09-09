Asia Cup 2025: Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play? Full schedule, groups, prize money, live streaming, and more

The prestigious Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin in the UAE from Tuesday, with Afghanistan playing against Hong Kong at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from 8 pm (IST) onwards.

Advertisement

However, India will play their first match of the tournament on September 10 and set to play against the UAE at the Dubai International Stadium from 8 pm (IST) onwards. India will play against arch-rival Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue.

For the series, India has appointed Suryakumar Yadav as skipper and Shubman Gill as his deputy. Since the tournament is being held in the T20 format, Indian legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not be participating.

Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know Asia Cup 2025: Why it is held in the UAE? Following the tussle between BCCI and PCB, due to tense political relations, Both India and Pakistan decided not to play on each other's soil. So the tournament is being held at the UAE and the decision was taken by ACB.

Advertisement

Asia Cup 2025: Participating teams India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have qualified directly for the tournament, while the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong have qualified to secure their spots.

Asia Cup 2025: Groups Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025: Matches to be held between India and Pakistan India will play against arch-rival Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium from 8 pm (IST) onwards. If they proceed, they are expected to clash once again in September. In case they reach the final, they will play on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Asia Cup 2025: Money winners will get Reports say that the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 may receive 300,000 US dollars ( ₹2.6 crore), while the runners-up may take home 150,000 dollars. An official announcement on the subject is still awaited.

Asia Cup 2025: Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play? No. Since the matches are being played in T20 format, the Indian legends will not play as they retired from T20I format in 2024.

Asia Cup 2025: India squad Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Advertisement

Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming details and time The Asia Cup 2025 matches will be broadcast live at Sony Sports Network and will be live streamed at Sony Liv from 8 pm onwards

Asia Cup 2025: Schedule Group Stage Schedule

Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 10: India vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 14: India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Advertisement

Sep 15: United Arab Emirates vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (5:30 PM IST)

Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 17: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 19: India vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Super Four Schedule

Sep 20: B1 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 21: A1 vs A2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Advertisement

Sep 23: A2 vs B1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 24: A1 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 25: A2 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 26: A1 vs B1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Final