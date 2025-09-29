Asia Cup 2025 win: How much cash prize did Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav take home after stellar show?

Asia Cup 2025 win: Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav made headlines after Asia Cup 2025 triumph. The final cricket match of the tournament was a night to remember as India and Pakistan, the arch rivals came face to face on September 28. The Sunday night match left cricket fans glued to their seats hours after India defeated Pakistan for the third time in the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma, the 25-year-old left-handed opening batter and left arm spinner, was honoured with ‘Player of the Tournament’ title while 30-year-old left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav secured ‘Most Valuable Player of the Tournament’ title. Kuldeep Yadav made a mark in the tournament by securing most wickets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a post on X announced that Abhishek Sharma secured the title of Player of the Tournament by scoring a total of 315 runs with 3 fifties in 7 matches. Abhishek Sharma has been in the spotlight since the start of the tournament for his outstanding performance. He not only made most runs but also hit most 6s.

The post states, “For his blockbuster performance in #AsiaCup2025, #TeamIndia opener Abhishek Sharma is named the Player of the Tournament.”

How much cash prize did Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav take home? Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav, each received $15,000 (13 lakh) cash prize. In addition to ‘Player of the Tournament’ trophy, Abhishek Sharma's exceptional performance was recognised through the gift of Haval H9 SUV.

Tilak Varma, the 22-year-old left-handed batsman and part-time off spin bowler, played a crucial role in India's triumph by scoring 50 and bagged the “Player of the Match” award.

Team India and support staff received ₹21 crores prize money following the historic win, BCCI said.