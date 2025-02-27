Asia Cup 2025 likely in September, India-Pakistan face-off at neutral venue: Report

  • Though the schedule for Asia Cup 2025 has not been released yet, the highlight of the event will be the India-Pakistan contest. If they reach the final, both teams could play each other as many as three times.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated27 Feb 2025, 09:46 PM IST
India’s star batter Virat Kohli shares a warm hug with Pakistan’s Babar Azam. (Surjeet Yadav)

The 17th edition of the continental tournament, Asia Cup 2026, is likely to be played in September in the Twenty20 format at a neutral venue, though the hosting rights are with India, news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

According to the details, the last Asia Cup was held in the ODI format ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

Also Read | Why was India’s national anthem played at Pakistan’s Gaddafi stadium? Explained

"The tournament will be held in September. India has the hosting rights but it will be played in UAE or Sri Lanka," PTI quoted a source in the Asian Cricket Council as saying.

India vs Pakistan match:

Though the schedule is yet to be out, the highlight of the event will be the India-Pakistan contest, and if they reach the final, both teams could play each other as many as three times.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong will be the eight participating teams.

Also Read | ’India is not coming to Pakistan,’ PCB clarifies on missing flag issue

With Pakistan unlikely to travel to India given what transpired in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the India vs Pakistan match could go for a neutral venue.

Currently, India are playing all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai thought the hosts are Pakistan, where Rohit Sharma's team has not travelled due to security concerns.

The next T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka with the arch-rivals expected to play the marquee game in the island nation.

India are the most successful team in the continental event, capturing as many as eight titles across the two white-ball formats.

India Vs Pakistan at CT 2025:

With India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli snatching the Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday from Pakistan's clutches and leading India to beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 51st century in just 111 deliveries and smashed 7 boundaries. He also became the third cricketer and the quickest on the planet to complete 14000 runs.

With agency inputs.

 

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 09:46 PM IST
