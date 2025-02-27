Asia Cup 2025 likely in September, India-Pakistan face-off at neutral venue: Report

The 17th edition of the continental tournament, Asia Cup 2026, is likely to be played in September in the Twenty20 format at a neutral venue, though the hosting rights are with India, news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

According to the details, the last Asia Cup was held in the ODI format ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

"The tournament will be held in September. India has the hosting rights but it will be played in UAE or Sri Lanka," PTI quoted a source in the Asian Cricket Council as saying.

India vs Pakistan match: Though the schedule is yet to be out, the highlight of the event will be the India-Pakistan contest, and if they reach the final, both teams could play each other as many as three times.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong will be the eight participating teams.

With Pakistan unlikely to travel to India given what transpired in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the India vs Pakistan match could go for a neutral venue.

Currently, India are playing all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai thought the hosts are Pakistan, where Rohit Sharma's team has not travelled due to security concerns.

The next T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka with the arch-rivals expected to play the marquee game in the island nation.

India are the most successful team in the continental event, capturing as many as eight titles across the two white-ball formats.

India Vs Pakistan at CT 2025: With India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli snatching the Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday from Pakistan's clutches and leading India to beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 51st century in just 111 deliveries and smashed 7 boundaries. He also became the third cricketer and the quickest on the planet to complete 14000 runs.