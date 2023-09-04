Team India had a forgettable day in the field as they went to play against Nepal in the second encounter in the Asia Cup. Indian fielders which include the vest like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli dropped three catches in the first five overs of the match. This allowed Nepal's batsmen to score runs freely in the first powerplay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first catch was dropped in the sixth delivery of the first over when Shreyas Iyer who was at slip dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel. The second instance involved Virat Kohli who was positioned at the cover-point and failed to hold on to a catch giving the other Nepal batter Aasif Sheikh a reprive. Next, it was wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan who missed another easy chance in the fifth over of the match.

Lashing out at the Indian team on-air, commentator Ravi Shastri slammed the Men In Blue for their sloppy work in the first powerplay. "Sloppy from India, really! This is straightforward. Ample time. No excuse though from the keeper's point of view. This is as straightforward as it can get," an agitated Shastri said during the match commentary.

Nepal, who lost the tournament opener to Pakistan, were 178-6 in 37.5 overs after being sent in to bat.

The 50-over tournament is a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India but rain has played a spoiling role, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

India's opening match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after one innings. A win or a washout in this match would qualify the Asian giants for the Super Four stage.

Dipendra Singh Airee, on 27, and Sompal Kami, on 11, were at the crease when heavy rain forced the players off and ground staff covered the entire field.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja had taken three wickets and Aasif Sheikh made 58.