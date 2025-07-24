Asia Cup cricket to go ahead in September in UAE, BCCI set to announce details soon; No official words on IND vs PAK tie

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September with a formal announcement set to be made soon. The developments come in after an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting that concluded in Dhaka on Thursday. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla attended the meeting virtually, thereby standing on their stance of not visiting the Bangladesh capital due to the political situations in the country.

"The BCCI will host the Asia Cup in the UAE. India is likely to play all its matches in Dubai. There are still deliberations on scheduling," an ACC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Although the dates are yet to be finalised, the Asia Cup 2025 will be held for a little over fortnight in September ahead of the India vs West Indies Test series. India will play West Indies in a two-match Test series starting from October 2. The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in a T20 format for preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

"Our vice-president Rajeev Shukla ji attended the ACC meeting. He will brief the members. I don't believe in speculations so you will get to know officially in a few days time," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Decision on India vs Pakistan tie yet to be taken However, there has no concrete decisions on the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 during the ACC meeting, which was chaired by chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board head Mohsin Naqvi.