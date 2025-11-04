Asia Cup fiasco: ICC hands two-match ban to Haris Rauf, fines Suryakumar Yadav in major crackdown

ICC has ruled that Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will face a two-match ban for his actions during the Asia Cup in September. Meanwhile, the pacer will also be fined 30 percent of his match fees along with India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for "bringing the game into disrepute."

​For the two incidents in two separate games against India, four demerit points were added to Rauf's record, and a two-match ban was imposed. The pacer sat out of the first match of the ODI series that began against South Africa on Tuesday and will miss the next clash in the series on November 6 as well.

​Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30 percent of his match fees for his comments supporting the Indian armed forces during the post-match presentation after the Pakistan match, along with showing solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

​Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also handed one demerit point for making the ‘plane down’ gesture after claiming the wicket of Rauf in the Asia Cup Final.

Jasprit Bumrah after taking Haris Rauf's wicket

​Haris Rauf faces two-match ban: ​Rauf was first found guilty of making offensive gestures on September 14, making a plane crash gesture in reference to the claims made by Pakistan about downing six Indian fighter jets during the Operation Sindoor showdown.

​The pacer made the same gesture during the clash on September 28 after he was teased by Indian fans while fielding near the boundary line.

​In a statement, the ICC said, “Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points.”

​“This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on November 4 and 6, 2025,” the international cricketing body added.

​Apart from Rauf, Pakistani batter Sahibza Farhan was also handed a demerit point. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was not found guilty of making any action that is obscene or offensive, and no sanction was imposed upon him.

​Notably, the action by the ICC comes even as the controversy over the Asia Cup trophy keeps on going. After Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to take the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi following the Asia Cup final, the ACC Chief instructed officials to take it outside the stadium, and it is believed to be at the board's office in Dubai.

​Meanwhile, the BCCI is planning to raise the issue at an upcoming ICC meeting on November 7, which, if the reports are to be believed, Naqvi could miss.