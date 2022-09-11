Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Asia Cup Finals 2022: Prize money winning team, runners-up will receive, details here

Asia Cup Finals 2022: Prize money winning team, runners-up will receive, details here

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. 
1 min read . 09:04 PM ISTLivemint

  • Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lifted the Asia Cup trophy in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

As Pakistan is facing Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 finals in Dubai, cricket fans across south Asia are wondering who much much prize money will the winning team and runners-up will receive.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lifted the Asia Cup trophy in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket, India knocked out of final

This year, the winning team of Asia Cup 2022 will receive a grand amount of 1,59,53,000 (approx), while the runners up will take home a cheque of 79,66,000.

Pakistan entered the finals despite losing to Sri Lanka in the Super Four game. It defeated India and Afghanistan too. 

Considering the case of India, it lost to both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four, while won against Afghanistan.

