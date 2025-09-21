Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya goes past Chahal to become second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): Stylish all-rounder Hardik Pandya zoomed past seasoned spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is after his impactful opening over spell against arch-rival Pakistan during the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

He finished with figures of 1/29 after his three-over spell and went past Chahal's tally of 96. The 31-year-old has 97 scalps in 118 matches at 26.63, and stands just three away from becoming just the second Indian to take 100 T20I wickets after Arshdeep Singh, who achieved the feat against Oman.

Hardik has 15 wickets in eight innings against Pakistan, the most by a bowler in the rivalry clash in T20Is. Across all of his appearances, he has never gone wicketless against Pakistan in the eight innings he bowled against them.

Pandya could have shattered the feat in the opening over of the pulsating rivalry. Sahibzada Farhan miscued his shot, ballooned the ball, and sent it straight to Abhishek Sharma, who was stationed at third man. The young opener only had to run a couple of yards, but he remained static, misjudged the trajectory and dropped the opportunity.

He eventually carved his name in the history book, but it brought controversy along with it. Pandya bowled an off-cutter to induce a thick edge off Fakhar Zaman, which flew to Sanju Samson. Fakhar hung around the umpires while the legality of the catch was being checked.

A zoomer was employed, and after deliberating on the entire incident, the third umpire adjudged that Samson's fingers were underneath the ball, and the catch was legal. Fakhar was in dismay and shook his head while returning to the dugout with 15(9). He even had a brief conversation with head coach Mike Hesson, who waved his hand while trying to express his displeasure about the umpire's decision.