Asia Cup organisers break tradition at IND vs PAK final coin toss as Waqar Younis accompanies Ravi Shastri; Here's why

Waqar Younis accompanied Ravi Shastri for the coss toss during the India vs Pakistan Asia CUp 2025 final in Dubai. Normally, only one toss presenter goes for the toss.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Sep 2025, 08:51 PM IST
For the final time in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, the tournament organisers broke the tradition when two toss presenters were present to speak with the captains of India and Pakistan in Dubai. Unlike the previous games, Ravi Shastri was accompanied by Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis. While Shastri spoke with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, Younis asked questions to Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha.

The development came in after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash. Notably, Mohsin Naqvi holds both the top positions of ACC and PCB.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan. It is also the first time India and Pakistan are playing a final of the Asia Cup in the tournament's 41-year-old history. India are the eight time champions while Pakistan won just twice.

India, who remain unbeaten in six matches of the Asia Cup, made three changes to the team from their previous win with all-rounder Hardik Pandya to sit out with injury. Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh replaced Pandya, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said he would have batted first anyway had he won the toss as his team come in unchanged from their previous win over Bangladesh. This is the third time India and Pakistan are playing in this edition of the tournament. India have won both the games so far.

India vs Pakistan final playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

 
 
CricketAsia Cup 2025
