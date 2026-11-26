The Tilak Varma-led India A play Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Thursday.
India A qualified for the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament after finishing Group B in second place with four points, behind arch-rivals Pakistan, who finished as group leaders with six points.
The Men in Blue began their campaign with a dominant 306-run win over Nepal, before going down to Pakistan by 48 runs in their second match. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then stole the show in India A's seven-wicket win over UAE with his record-breaking knock of 204 runs from 53 deliveries.
The teenager from Bihar broke the record for the fastest List A double century, reaching the milestone in just 52 deliveries as India A chased down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs.
Sri Lanka A, led by Pavan Rathnayake, finished on top of Group A with six points from three matches. The Lankan Lions defeated Afghanistan A, Hong Kong and Bangladesh A on their way to the semi-finals.
Bangladesh A qualified as the group runners-up from Group A with four points and will face Pakistan A in the second semi-final on Friday. The winners of both the semi-finals will then play in the final in Doha on Sunday.
India A and Sri Lanka A have played each other 18 times in List A cricket, with India A enjoying a favourable record. India A have won nine matches, while Sri Lanka A have won six.
Three matches have ended in either a tie or no result. In the Asia Cup Rising Stars (formerly known as the Emerging Teams Asia Cup), these two teams have played three times, with India A winning twice and Sri Lanka A once.
India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Kumar Kushagra, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan
Sri Lanka A: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (WK), Pavan Rathnayake (C), Nipun Dananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ravindu Fernando, Dulaj Samuditha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
The 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal between India A and Sri Lanka A will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
The match will be held on Thursday (26 November) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST (1 pm local time).