Asia Cup squad 2023 declared: Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back; check the team here
21 Aug 2023
The BCCI has declared the 17-player squad for Asia Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Indian cricket team.
The Asia Cup of 2023 carries distinct importance, primarily serving as a pivotal chance for players to solidify their spots in the impending ICC World Cup of 2023. Under the guidance of Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee was expected to carefully evaluate the prevailing injury issues concerning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both integral components of the team's middle order.
Anticipated to prioritise stability, the committee was expected to select more secure options, considering the feasibility of experimenting with backup choices in the anticipated five to six matches the Indian team will partake in throughout the Sri Lanka tournament.
India's team for Asia Cup 2023
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson (Reserve).
