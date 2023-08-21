comScore
Asia Cup squad 2023 declared: Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back; check the team here

 1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:40 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

BCCI announces Asia Cup squad 2023, Jasprit Bumrah returns to Indian cricket team.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 14, 2022 India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo)Premium
The BCCI has declared the 17-player squad for Asia Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Indian cricket team.

The Indian team's lineup for the Asia Cup 2023, announced on August 21, has been significantly strengthened by the re-entry of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. These proficient middle-order batsmen were in the process of rehabilitation for their individual injuries at the National Cricket Academy. Subsequently, both players have been deemed fit to participate in the forthcoming Asia Cup.

“Shreyas Iyer is completely fit while KL Rahul still has a niggle," PTI quoted chief selector Ajit Agarkar as saying.

Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the squad is another notable highlight. This marks his return to One Day International (ODI) cricket after an absence extending beyond one year. 

Having demonstrated his fitness during the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is now poised to assess his prowess in the 50-over format, a valuable endeavour in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

The Asia Cup of 2023 carries distinct importance, primarily serving as a pivotal chance for players to solidify their spots in the impending ICC World Cup of 2023. Under the guidance of Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee was expected to carefully evaluate the prevailing injury issues concerning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both integral components of the team's middle order.

Anticipated to prioritise stability, the committee was expected to select more secure options, considering the feasibility of experimenting with backup choices in the anticipated five to six matches the Indian team will partake in throughout the Sri Lanka tournament.

India's team for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson (Reserve).

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 03:09 PM IST
