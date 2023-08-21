The BCCI has declared the 17-player squad for Asia Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Indian cricket team.

The Indian team's lineup for the Asia Cup 2023, announced on August 21, has been significantly strengthened by the re-entry of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. These proficient middle-order batsmen were in the process of rehabilitation for their individual injuries at the National Cricket Academy. Subsequently, both players have been deemed fit to participate in the forthcoming Asia Cup.

“Shreyas Iyer is completely fit while KL Rahul still has a niggle," PTI quoted chief selector Ajit Agarkar as saying.

Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the squad is another notable highlight. This marks his return to One Day International (ODI) cricket after an absence extending beyond one year.

Having demonstrated his fitness during the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is now poised to assess his prowess in the 50-over format, a valuable endeavour in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.