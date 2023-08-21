The BCCI has declared the 17-player squad for Asia Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Indian cricket team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian team's lineup for the Asia Cup 2023, announced on August 21, has been significantly strengthened by the re-entry of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. These proficient middle-order batsmen were in the process of rehabilitation for their individual injuries at the National Cricket Academy. Subsequently, both players have been deemed fit to participate in the forthcoming Asia Cup.

“Shreyas Iyer is completely fit while KL Rahul still has a niggle," PTI quoted chief selector Ajit Agarkar as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the squad is another notable highlight. This marks his return to One Day International (ODI) cricket after an absence extending beyond one year.

Having demonstrated his fitness during the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is now poised to assess his prowess in the 50-over format, a valuable endeavour in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

The Asia Cup of 2023 carries distinct importance, primarily serving as a pivotal chance for players to solidify their spots in the impending ICC World Cup of 2023. Under the guidance of Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee was expected to carefully evaluate the prevailing injury issues concerning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both integral components of the team's middle order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah may get bigger role in ODI World Cup, Asia Cup in place of Hardik Pandya Anticipated to prioritise stability, the committee was expected to select more secure options, considering the feasibility of experimenting with backup choices in the anticipated five to six matches the Indian team will partake in throughout the Sri Lanka tournament.

India's team for Asia Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson (Reserve).