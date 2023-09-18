Asian Games 2023: Complete Cricket schedule, dates, times; how to watch, live-streaming details3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Asian Games 2023 to feature men's and women's T20 cricket tournaments with top-seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh granted direct entry into quarter-finals.
The Asian Games 2023 is set to be a grand spectacle for cricket enthusiasts. The event, taking place in Hangzhou, China, will feature both men's and women's T20 cricket tournaments. With top-seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entering directly into the quarter-finals, the stage is set for some thrilling cricket action.