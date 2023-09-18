comScore
Asian Games 2023: Complete Cricket schedule, dates, times; how to watch, live-streaming details

 3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Asian Games 2023 to feature men's and women's T20 cricket tournaments with top-seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh granted direct entry into quarter-finals.

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India's women's team while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the skipper for the men's teamPremium
Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India's women's team while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the skipper for the men's team

The Asian Games 2023 is set to be a grand spectacle for cricket enthusiasts. The event, taking place in Hangzhou, China, will feature both men's and women's T20 cricket tournaments. With top-seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entering directly into the quarter-finals, the stage is set for some thrilling cricket action.

Cricket was part of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 but was absent in 2018. The sport is making a comeback after a five-year hiatus, adding to the excitement and anticipation.

Men's Cricket Tournament

The men's T20 cricket tournament will kick off on September 27 and conclude with the bronze and gold medal matches on October 7. The tournament will feature 15 teams, including top-seeded nations that will begin their journey from the quarter-finals. The remaining 11 teams will compete in the group stage, and the winners will join the top four in the quarter-finals.

The men's T20 cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023 is structured to include both group stages and direct entries to the quarter-finals. Teams have been categorised into four groups for the initial phase.

Group A consists of Afghanistan and Mongolia; Group B features Cambodia, Japan and Nepal; Group C includes Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand; and Group D comprises Malaysia, Bahrain and Maldives.

Adding to the excitement, top-seeded teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh—have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals, bypassing the group stages.

Women's Cricket Tournament

The women's T20 cricket event will take place from September 19 to 25. Like the men's tournament, top-seeded teams have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals. The remaining teams are divided into two groups, and after round-robin matches and a quarter-final qualifier, the fixtures for the top eight will be set.

Group A comprises Indonesia and Mongolia while Group B features Hong Kong and Malaysia. Again, top-seeded teams India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals. 

How to Watch

For those interested in catching the live action, the matches will be available for streaming on Sony Liv and will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Venue and timing

All matches for both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. Check the timings (Indian time) for each match:

Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket schedule

DateMatchGroup/PhaseTime
September 27, WednesdayNepal vs JapanB6:30 AM
September 27, WednesdayHong Kong vs SingaporeC11:30 AM
September 28, ThursdayMalaysia vs BahrainD6:30 AM
September 28, ThursdayJapan vs CambodiaB11:30 AM
September 29, FridayMaldives vs MalaysiaD6:30 AM
September 29, FridaySingapore vs ThailandC11:30 AM
October 1, SundayAfghanistan vs MongoliaA6:30 AM
October 1, SundayCambodia vs NepalB11:30 AM
October 2, MondayThailand vs Hong KongC6:30 AM
October 2, MondayBahrain vs MaldivesD11:30 AM
October 3, TuesdayIndia (1st ranked team) vs TBDQF 16:30 AM
October 3, TuesdayPakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBDQF211:30 AM
October 4, WednesdaySri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBDQF 36:30 AM
October 4, WednesdayBangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBDQF411:30 AM
October 6, FridayWinner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4SF16:30 AM
October 6, FridayWinner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3SF211:30 AM
October 7, SaturdayLoser SF 1 vs Loser SF 23rd/4th match (Bronze medal)6:30 AM
October 7, SaturdayWinner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2Final (Gold medal)11:30 AM

Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket schedule

DateMatchGroup/PhaseTime
September 19, TuesdayIndonesia vs MongoliaA6:30 AM
September 19, TuesdayHong Kong vs MalaysiaB11:30 AM
September 20, WednesdayLoser match 1 vs Loser match 2Quarter-final qualifier6:30 AM
September 21, ThursdayIndia (1st ranked team) vs TBDQF 16:30 AM
September 21, ThursdayPakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBDQF 211:30 AM
September 22, FridaySri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBDQF 36:30 AM
September 22, FridayBangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBDQF 411:30 AM
September 24, SundayWinner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4SF 16:30 AM
September 24, SundayWinner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3SF 211:30 AM
September 25, MondayLoser SF 1 vs Loser SF 23rd/4th match (Bronze medal)6:30 AM
September 25, MondayWinner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2Final (Gold medal)11:30 AM

Disclosure: Data taken from Olympics.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
