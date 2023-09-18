The Asian Games 2023 is set to be a grand spectacle for cricket enthusiasts. The event, taking place in Hangzhou, China, will feature both men's and women's T20 cricket tournaments. With top-seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entering directly into the quarter-finals, the stage is set for some thrilling cricket action.
Cricket was part of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 but was absent in 2018. The sport is making a comeback after a five-year hiatus, adding to the excitement and anticipation.
Men's Cricket Tournament
The men's T20 cricket tournament will kick off on September 27 and conclude with the bronze and gold medal matches on October 7. The tournament will feature 15 teams, including top-seeded nations that will begin their journey from the quarter-finals. The remaining 11 teams will compete in the group stage, and the winners will join the top four in the quarter-finals.
The men's T20 cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023 is structured to include both group stages and direct entries to the quarter-finals. Teams have been categorised into four groups for the initial phase.
Group A consists of Afghanistan and Mongolia; Group B features Cambodia, Japan and Nepal; Group C includes Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand; and Group D comprises Malaysia, Bahrain and Maldives.
Adding to the excitement, top-seeded teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh—have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals, bypassing the group stages.
Women's Cricket Tournament
The women's T20 cricket event will take place from September 19 to 25. Like the men's tournament, top-seeded teams have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals. The remaining teams are divided into two groups, and after round-robin matches and a quarter-final qualifier, the fixtures for the top eight will be set.
Group A comprises Indonesia and Mongolia while Group B features Hong Kong and Malaysia. Again, top-seeded teams India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals.
How to Watch
For those interested in catching the live action, the matches will be available for streaming on Sony Liv and will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Venue and timing
All matches for both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. Check the timings (Indian time) for each match:
Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket schedule
|Date
|Match
|Group/Phase
|Time
|September 27, Wednesday
|Nepal vs Japan
|B
|6:30 AM
|September 27, Wednesday
|Hong Kong vs Singapore
|C
|11:30 AM
|September 28, Thursday
|Malaysia vs Bahrain
|D
|6:30 AM
|September 28, Thursday
|Japan vs Cambodia
|B
|11:30 AM
|September 29, Friday
|Maldives vs Malaysia
|D
|6:30 AM
|September 29, Friday
|Singapore vs Thailand
|C
|11:30 AM
|October 1, Sunday
|Afghanistan vs Mongolia
|A
|6:30 AM
|October 1, Sunday
|Cambodia vs Nepal
|B
|11:30 AM
|October 2, Monday
|Thailand vs Hong Kong
|C
|6:30 AM
|October 2, Monday
|Bahrain vs Maldives
|D
|11:30 AM
|October 3, Tuesday
|India (1st ranked team) vs TBD
|QF 1
|6:30 AM
|October 3, Tuesday
|Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD
|QF2
|11:30 AM
|October 4, Wednesday
|Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD
|QF 3
|6:30 AM
|October 4, Wednesday
|Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD
|QF4
|11:30 AM
|October 6, Friday
|Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4
|SF1
|6:30 AM
|October 6, Friday
|Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3
|SF2
|11:30 AM
|October 7, Saturday
|Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2
|3rd/4th match (Bronze medal)
|6:30 AM
|October 7, Saturday
|Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2
|Final (Gold medal)
|11:30 AM
Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket schedule
|Date
|Match
|Group/Phase
|Time
|September 19, Tuesday
|Indonesia vs Mongolia
|A
|6:30 AM
|September 19, Tuesday
|Hong Kong vs Malaysia
|B
|11:30 AM
|September 20, Wednesday
|Loser match 1 vs Loser match 2
|Quarter-final qualifier
|6:30 AM
|September 21, Thursday
|India (1st ranked team) vs TBD
|QF 1
|6:30 AM
|September 21, Thursday
|Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD
|QF 2
|11:30 AM
|September 22, Friday
|Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD
|QF 3
|6:30 AM
|September 22, Friday
|Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD
|QF 4
|11:30 AM
|September 24, Sunday
|Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4
|SF 1
|6:30 AM
|September 24, Sunday
|Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3
|SF 2
|11:30 AM
|September 25, Monday
|Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2
|3rd/4th match (Bronze medal)
|6:30 AM
|September 25, Monday
|Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2
|Final (Gold medal)
|11:30 AM
Disclosure: Data taken from Olympics.com
