Indian Women's cricket has entered the final of the Hangzhou Asian Games after an 8-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues was the pick of the batters of India scoring 20 runs off just 15 balls, helping India get to the total of 52 in just 8.2 overs.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Pooja Vastrakar led the bowling attack and helped restrict Bangladesh to just 51 runs. She set the tone for the innings by taking the early wickets of Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana, who couldn't trouble the scorers.

Vastrakar took her first wicket with a swinging delivery to Shathi Rani (0), who was forced to edge the ball behind the stumps to keeper Richa Ghosh. The right-arm pacer finished with a career-best figures of 4 wickets for just 17 runs.

Vastrakar and her new-ball partner Titas Sadhu choked the life out of the Bangladesh batting line-up, bowling a total of 18 dot balls. Spinners Deepti Sharma (0/4 from 2 overs), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/8 from 3.5 overs) and leg-spinner Devika Vaidya (1/0 from 1 over) also kept the pressure on the Bangladesh batting.

Bangladesh posted their lowest total against India in the T-20 format after being bowled out in 17.2 overs, with only Nigar Sultana (12) reaching double figures.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana (7) and Shafali Verma (17) lost their wickets quickly during the run chase, but Jemimah's heroics helped make the chase look like a cakewalk for the Indian team.

India will now play the final of the 2023 Asian Games on Monday, with their opponents yet to be finalised.

