Asian Games 2023: India enter women's cricket final, beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The Indian women's cricket team secured a place in the final of the Asian Games with a thumping 8-wicket victory against Bangladesh to seal their place in the final of the Asian Games on Sunday.
Indian Women's cricket has entered the final of the Hangzhou Asian Games after an 8-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues was the pick of the batters of India scoring 20 runs off just 15 balls, helping India get to the total of 52 in just 8.2 overs.