Asian Games 2026 men's cricket semifinals: Complete fixtures, date, IST time and more

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all qualified for the men's cricket tournament semifinals at Asian Games 2026 after all of their respective quarterfinal matches were washed out due to rain. All four teams were top-seeded coming into the Asian Games. 

PN Vishnu
Updated29 Sep 2026, 01:30 PM IST
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A file image of the India men's cricket team meeting up with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha before the 2026 Asian Games.
A file image of the India men's cricket team meeting up with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha before the 2026 Asian Games. (@BCCI)

The teams for men's cricket semifinals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya were confirmed on Tuesday after rain washed out all four quarterfinals, sending the seeded teams through to the last four without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan advanced after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned, whereas Shreyas Iyer-led India also progressed following the washout of their clash against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh likewise secured semifinal berths after rain forced the abandonment of their quarterfinals against Nepal and Malaysia, respectively.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Shooter Neeru Dhanda clinches gold

As with all matches so far, the semifinal and medal matches will be held at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal on Thursday, whereas India will play Sri Lanka in the second semifinal on the same day.

India vs Pakistan is only possible in medal matches

India and Pakistan can only face off in one of the medal matches. If India and Pakistan win both semifinals, the two teams will play in the gold medal match on Saturday, or face off in the bronze medal match if they lose their respective semifinals.

Also Read | Has India able to defend Hangzhou 2023 gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya so far?

Only 15 overs were possible in Nepal's final group stage match against Japan, with Nepal scoring 149/4 after 15 overs before rain played spoilsport, and the match was eventually abandoned. A Group B match between Malaysia and Oman was also abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

India are the reigning gold medallist in men's cricket at the Asian Games. The Indian team, then led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, clinched gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 after their final against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain, with India winning the tournament by virtue of a higher seeding.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: India to challenge long jumper Shaili Singh's result

Asian Games 2026 men's cricket semifinal and medal matches schedule

DateMatchTime (In IST)Venue
1 OctoberPakistan vs Bangladesh (1st semifinal)5.30 AMKorogi Sports Park, Nisshin
1 OctoberIndia vs Sri Lanka (2nd semifinal)10 AMKorogi Sports Park, Nisshin
3 October Bronze Medal Match5.30 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
3 OctoberGold Medal Match 10 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Where can fans in India watch knockout matches in men's cricket at Asian Games 2026?

Fans in India can watch the men's cricket knockout matches of the Asian Games 2026 on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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