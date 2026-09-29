Asian Games 2026 men's cricket semifinals: Complete fixtures, date, IST time and more

The teams for men's cricket semifinals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya were confirmed on Tuesday after rain washed out all four quarterfinals, sending the seeded teams through to the last four without a ball being bowled.
Pakistan advanced after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned, whereas Shreyas Iyer-led India also progressed following the washout of their clash against Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh likewise secured semifinal berths after rain forced the abandonment of their quarterfinals against Nepal and Malaysia, respectively.
As with all matches so far, the semifinal and medal matches will be held at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal on Thursday, whereas India will play Sri Lanka in the second semifinal on the same day.
India and Pakistan can only face off in one of the medal matches. If India and Pakistan win both semifinals, the two teams will play in the gold medal match on Saturday, or face off in the bronze medal match if they lose their respective semifinals.
Only 15 overs were possible in Nepal's final group stage match against Japan, with Nepal scoring 149/4 after 15 overs before rain played spoilsport, and the match was eventually abandoned. A Group B match between Malaysia and Oman was also abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.
India are the reigning gold medallist in men's cricket at the Asian Games. The Indian team, then led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, clinched gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 after their final against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain, with India winning the tournament by virtue of a higher seeding.
|Date
|Match
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|1 October
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh (1st semifinal)
|5.30 AM
|Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
|1 October
|India vs Sri Lanka (2nd semifinal)
|10 AM
|Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
|3 October
|Bronze Medal Match
|5.30 AM
|Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
|3 October
|Gold Medal Match
|10 AM
|Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
Fans in India can watch the men's cricket knockout matches of the Asian Games 2026 on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.